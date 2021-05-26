Heavy winds cause damage in Manheim Township

Police say the wind knocked over trees and threw construction material all across the roadway shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Storms and heavy winds ripped through the area Wednesday, causing extensive damage along Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township.

Police say the winds caused multiple trees to fall and a trailer with construction materials to overturn and spill the material across the road.

Harrisburg Pike between Route 30 and Crossings Boulevard is shut down, and will be until crews can clean up the mess.