Stores offering incentives for employees getting COVID-19 vaccine

In an effort to continue to keep employees and shoppers safe, Aldi is offering incentives for workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "I think it's amazing and I think all companies should be offering that right now," said Belinda Irwin of Pittston. Employees who work at Aldi, and choose to get the vaccine, will be given two hours of pay for each of the vaccine doses. Schedule flexibility is being offered to salaried employees.



"I think it's a wonderful idea to inspire more people to go get vaccinated.

the more we're vaccinated the better off we are," said Lois Komenski of Duryea.



"If it weren't for them, we wouldn't be able to shop and do the things we're doing every day. They put their life at risk every single day so I definitely believe what they're doing, they should be doing to help their employees," said Irwin.



Locally, employees at Gerrity's Supermarkets will soon be able to get the vaccination once the supermarket secures the vaccine.



"None of us ever signed up to be on the frontlines of a pandemic but we're there, and I think it's really important for our people to have as much protection as possible," said Joe Fasula, the co-owner of Gerrity's.



Fasula says employees will get the vaccine for free through the supermarket's pharmacy. Vaccines will also be made available to customers who fall in the second phase.