Stores dedicate shopping hours to elderly

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Major retailers are changing their hours, policies, and daily operations as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow.
Several stores have adapted their policies to ensure seniors can continue to buy groceries and are dedicating new opening hours to them.
A list of stores with senior hours can be found below:
- Giant: Giant Food has announced it will reserve an hour each day for senior citizens. Beginning Thursday, March 19, all GIANT stores will open to service only customers who are age 60 and over first from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. daily. During this time, community members in this age category can avoid crowded shopping to allow for better social distancing. Although Giant will not be requesting ID for entry, Giant asks that you please respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for your neighbors. Store team members do reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.
- Walmart: Walmart is offering the first hour before opening to senior shoppers every Tuesday through April 28; Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; They will have limits for customers in certain categories.
- Dollar General:
Senior Store Hours: On March 17, we began senior store hours, which are designed to allow some of our most vulnerable neighbors the ability to shop during the first hour that our stores are open to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. For customers who can wait an hour, we strongly encourage you to plan your shopping accordingly to help support our at-risk customers.
Earlier Closing Times: Although stores will open at normal hours, we will continue closing an hour early for the time being to allow employees to clean stores, restock shelves and care for their own well-being.Product Limitations: In an effort to ensure all customers have the products they need, we are suggesting a limit on paper products, hand sanitizer and wipes to three per customer.
- Target:
Beginning March 18, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. The retailer is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.
- Karns:
Starting March 19, Karns Foods wants to provide at risk-customers (Senior Citizens and the Immunocompromised) with the ability to shop at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. Senior hour runs from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily.