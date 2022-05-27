Police are trying to reunite lost boy with his parents or guardians in Steelton

The child, a white or Hispanic boy of about 3-5 years of age, was found this morning near the 300 block of Lincoln Street, police say.

STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton are trying to find the parents or guardians of a lost boy who was found alone in the borough Friday morning.

He is wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads "Folly Beach, SC," according to police.