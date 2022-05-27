x
Police are trying to reunite lost boy with his parents or guardians in Steelton

The child, a white or Hispanic boy of about 3-5 years of age, was found this morning near the 300 block of Lincoln Street, police say.
STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton are trying to find the parents or guardians of a lost boy who was found alone in the borough Friday morning.

The child, a white or Hispanic male about 3-5 years old, was discovered near the 300 block of Lincoln Street, police say. 

He is wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads "Folly Beach, SC," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Police Officer Etnoyer at aetnoyer@steeltonpa.com, Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com, or call (717) 425-0660 or (717) 558-6900.

