Statewide issues on the table as Governor visits local food bank

The Governor toured the York County Food Bank East York Emergency Food Hub on Tuesday

When Governor Tom Wolf visited food bank workers Tuesday in York County he addressed a number of issues that are still on the table across Pennsylvania amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The Governor acknowledged the pandemic has served up tough situations for families that include food insecurity and unemployment. However, he also praised the state's accomplishments in lowering case numbers and expanding testing, tracing, and hospital capacity to avoid a longer shutdown.

"We want to get back to life as close to normal as we can. But, the new normal is that we have that virus there and we didn't have that virus before," said Gov. Wolf.

Governor Wolf walked down the assembly line of workers inside York County Food Bank's East York Emergency Food Hub as he gave each person an elbow bump and a thank you.

"Food insecurity is a problem in Pennsylvania at the best of times. But, when we close schools down, close restaurants down, all those things, it puts a big pressure on these folks," said the Governor.

The Governor said his staff held daily meetings six days a week during the bulk of the COVID-19 crisis in order to address issues. He said the state has also worked to better its response throughout the crisis to suit the needs of the state.

"In the first month they (the food bank) were on their own basically and I think now the state and federal government has done a better job stepping up for organizations like this," he said.

Governor Wolf pointed to a recent CDC report that recently placed Pennsylvania as one of three states in the nation to see continuous declines in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Wolf: PA is One of Three States Recognized by CDC for COVID-19 Reduction Success As states across the country begin to reopen and nearly half are seeing COVID-19 cases rise, Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that Pennsylvania is not one of them.

"Overall Pennsylvania is actually, if not the best, one of the best states in the country in terms of seeing a sustained decline," said Gov. Wolf.

The Governor said the state has also increased its testing, contact tracing, and hospital capacity.

"The things that led us to go into the shutdown mode back in the beginning of this pandemic are not as evident right now," he said. The Governor was asked if a second shutdown could happen or if counties could go back phases if the state sees another rise in cases. But, the Governor said with the advances the state has made he would want to exhaust all other possibilities before taking that action again.

"I think we feel that there are other things that we can do other than go back to the crude draconian measures that we used in the beginning," he said.

Leaders in places such as Lebanon County, that remains in the yellow phase, have expressed frustration over the state's reopening process. On Friday when several new counties move into the state's green phase, Lebanon County is expected to be the only Pennsylvania county still in yellow. The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday it has sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, expressing its disappointment in the decision.

"I understand the frustration and I think sometimes when you get frustrated you have a tendency to blame the messengers," said Governor Wolf. "The enemy is the virus."

Governor Wolf added that wearing a mask is 'decent human being behavior' and that people who do not wear a mask are hurting the people around them.