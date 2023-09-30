State Troopers host Women's Career Expo

Pennsylvania State Police held its second Women’s Career Expo in an effort to get more women to become State Troopers.

HERSHEY, Pa. — At the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, dozens of women got to experience what it is like to train as a State Trooper.

“It’s been a challenge like it’s very mental, but I’m with a good group of girls," said Aseia Glover, who was at the Police Academy.

“I’ve been to some other events and practice PT sessions, and I’ve been the only woman there. I’m very happy to see all these women who are interested," said Brandi Daywalt, who was at the Police Academy.

Around 50 women participated in the second annual Women’s Career Expo in Hershey. State Troopers spoke with the women and put them through a few training drills, in order to get them interested in joining.

“My end goal, of course, is to become a State Trooper," said Daywalt. "I think it’s a necessary job to be a servant to the community.”

“If this is what it takes for a woman to apply and take the next step in the process, I’m more than happy to be a part of this day," said Sgt. Dawn Carpenter, a recruiting officer with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Of the nearly 4,000 State Troopers in Pennsylvania, fewer than ten percent are women. Sergeant Carpenter hopes recruiting events like this can help boost the number of female applicants.

“Some classes, we have five women, while some classes have ten women," said Sgt. Carpenter. "If we have more women who are in a class, this gives them an opportunity to lean on one another.”

Cadets hope the event can help even more women start their journey at the State Police Academy.