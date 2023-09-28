State Troopers demonstrate helicopter technology used to capture Danelo Cavalcante

The Forward Looking Infrared, or 'FLIR,' technology is used to help law enforcement coordinate search and rescue efforts.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The best in law enforcement technology was on full display at the Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters on Thursday.

Pilots with the Pennsylvania State Police demonstrated its 'Forward Looking Infrared,' or 'FLIR,' technology on its helicopters. The technology is another tool State Troopers can utilize in search and rescue operations.

“Once an image pops up on that camera, we know exactly what we’re looking at," said Sgt. Brian Kuhns when describing how the technology works. “What could end up being a two-day search can end up being a half-day search, because the aircraft shows up with this technology, we scan the area, and bring it to a swift conclusion.”

The FLIR technology acts as a second set of eyes for pilots in the sky, by tracking the heat signatures given off by an object. That technology played a crucial role in coordinating ground efforts in the search for escaped fugitive, Danelo Cavalcante.

“To have ground troopers or units go through those areas, it would’ve taken a very long time," said Corporal James Erme, who saw Cavalcante with the FLIR technology the night before he was arrested. "We were able to help them and cut that workload down for them.”

For troopers on the ground, the technology acts as a life-saving tool for both them and the people they try to find.