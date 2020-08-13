State resources available for people struggling with anxiety, challenging emotions during COVID-19 pandemic

People struggling can call the state's helpline at 1-855-284-2494

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For people struggling with anxiety or other challenging emotions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are state resources available.

The Department of Human Services says, its Support and Referral Helpline has received more than 9,000 calls since April 1st, 2020 The helpline can be reached toll-free, 24/7 at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600. DHS Secretary Teresa Miller reminded Pennsylvanians of this helpline Thursday, with staff trained to listen, assess needs and make referrals to community resources.

"No matter challenges you are facing you don't have to go at this alone," said Sec. Miller. "It's okay to ask for help because we can and we will get through this together."

Many other resources also remain available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including: