State representatives begin fall session discussing amending Pennsylvania's Election Code

The bill aims to improve mail-in ballot voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With about two months until the November 3rd election, state lawmakers are looking to improve the process in Pennsylvania. On the first day of fall session, state representatives looked to advance a bill that supporters say would amend the state's election code to improve mail-in ballot voting.

The bill, from State Rep. Dan Maul of Adams County, would do several things including:

Create an earlier deadline for mail-in ballots

Allow voters to submit their mail-in ballots at their polling place on Election Day

Ensure proper tracking of ballots

Allow boards of election to begin pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots prior to Election Day

FOX43 did reach out to Rep. Moul for comment on this bill, but have yet to receive a statement.

Bill Patton, a spokesperson for House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody tells FOX43, house democrats will consider several amendments for what they say will improve the bill and increase support. He says, Rep. Dermody, "wants to make it easier for people to vote either in-person or by mail and extend the timeline for receiving votes cast by mail to ensure that all valid votes get counted."