State Police will step up enforcement efforts over holiday weekend

Enforcement efforts will be dedicated to reducing the number of crashes by focusing on DUI, distracted driving, speeding, and seatbelt violations, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, State Police on Wednesday issued a reminder to residents to stay safe, buckle up, and don't drive impaired.

Troopers will step up enforcement efforts for the holiday beginning Wednesday, according to Troop J. The holiday reporting period runs through Sunday.

"These enforcement efforts are dedicated to reducing the number of crashes and injuries by focusing on Driving Under the Influence, Distracted Driving, Speeding and Seat Belt Violations," State Police said in a press release.

State Police also reminded drivers that if they encounter a trooper or other emergency service personnel on the side of a roadway, that they are required by law to move over to an open lane for safety.