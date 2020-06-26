State Police welcome 99 new troopers at State Police Academy graduation

The Academy's 159th graduating class will send cadets to troops across the state, commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced Friday the graduation of 99 new cadets from the State Police Academy in Hershey.

The graduates of the Academy's 159th cadet class have been assigned to troops across the state, Evanchick said.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public.

Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.

“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”

Four cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Martin J. Mihelic

Jesse A. Niehenke

Kyle R. Schuetrum

Troop B, Uniontown

Gina M. Bonacci

Kyle D. Holmes

Justin M. Kempka

Kelsey M. Landberg

Brian J. Loughner

Adam N. Romig

Trevor W. Skripko

Christian R. Sneed

Austin D. Woolcock

Joseph W. Yarzab

Troop B, Waynesburg

Brian W. Albert

Saad A. Jaber

Casey J. Rebosky

Troop C, Clarion

Leopold R. Cleveland IV

Stephen Galmarini

Julio C. Sura

Troop C, Clearfield

Brent Wolfe

Troop C, Lewis Run

Alyssa M. Henry

Kyle M. Lyon

Troop C, Marienville

William G. Gerg Jr.

Joseph A. Highfield

Troop C, Punxsutawney

David P. Blazavich

Christopher R. Ramsden

Zackary J. Weaver

Troop C, Ridgeway

Kody A. Reichart

Blair C. Williams

Troop E, Meadville

Adam D. Kirwin

Troop F, Coudersport

Matthew J. Baux

Nicklas D. Coulston

Jacklyn Y. Navarro

Thomas S. Renwick

Robert M. Scatena Jr.

Troop F, Emporium

Micheal D. Eller

Hunter M. Hall

Daniel Kopec

Troop F, Lamar

Brian A. Kitko

Troop F, Mansfield

Nicholas Sully

Kevin D. Wesolowski

Troop F, Montoursville

Matthew S. Chamberlain

Jacob E. Hook

Troop G, Bedford

Matthew M. Hample

Troop G, Huntingdon

Duane A. Mock Jr.

Nick M. Walters

Troop G, Lewistown

Terry J. Tirko II

Julio C. Trejo Jr.

Troop G, McConnelsburg

Jacob D. Bowser

Derrick T. Cramer

Troop G, Rockview

Avery M. Lavella

Troop H, Carlisle

Noah D. Chapman

Matthew E. Gordon

Troop H, Gettysburg

Michael J. Gragg

Troop H, Harrisburg

Troy R. Chapman

Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky

Joshua A. Hoerner

Chad E. Lammer

Warren C. Reed

Darin M. Wheeler

Troop H, Lykens

Bradley C. Sherker

Jeffrey T. Wilson

Troop J, Avondale

Joseph S. Diwilliams

Christian R. Mcelhenney

Jacob N. Shearer

Troop J, Embreeville

Bryce A. Smith

Troop J, Lancaster

Aaron Llanso

Troop J, York

Casey W. Clement

Jeremy C. De La Cruz

Joshua M. Ravel

Ronald M. Schall

Charles I. Smetak

Troop K, Media

Nicholas P. Gustaitis

Troop K, Philadelphia

Sean T. Fay

Troop L, Jonestown

Thomas S. Leganza

Nickolas S. Price

Troop M, Belfast

Jonathan E. Eberle

Kevin A. Kowalishen

Troop M, Bethlehem

Jeffrey T. Buchinski

Isaias Espinoza

Troop M, Fogelville

Cole T. Campbell

Harrison R. Kaye

Troop N, Fern Ridge

Milagros Holguin Ramos

Troop N, Hazleton

Patrick McDonald

Brian R. Tanner

Zachary P. Weinel

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Paige M. Drawbaugh

Shawn T. Jones

Robert J. Nardelli

Brandon K. Rose

Tyler J. Strini

Alexander Whittington

Troop P, Towanda

Tyler A. Cawley

Niccolo P. Cruciani

Cody F. Delfino

Kyle T. Evans

Stephen J. Mascaro

Robert I. Russell