State Police welcome 99 new troopers at State Police Academy graduation

HERSHEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced Friday the graduation of 99 new cadets from the State Police Academy in Hershey.
The graduates of the Academy's 159th cadet class have been assigned to troops across the state, Evanchick said.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public.
Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.
“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”
Four cadets received special awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
Martin J. Mihelic
Jesse A. Niehenke
Kyle R. Schuetrum
Troop B, Uniontown
Gina M. Bonacci
Kyle D. Holmes
Justin M. Kempka
Kelsey M. Landberg
Brian J. Loughner
Adam N. Romig
Trevor W. Skripko
Christian R. Sneed
Austin D. Woolcock
Joseph W. Yarzab
Troop B, Waynesburg
Brian W. Albert
Saad A. Jaber
Casey J. Rebosky
Troop C, Clarion
Leopold R. Cleveland IV
Stephen Galmarini
Julio C. Sura
Troop C, Clearfield
Brent Wolfe
Troop C, Lewis Run
Alyssa M. Henry
Kyle M. Lyon
Troop C, Marienville
William G. Gerg Jr.
Joseph A. Highfield
Troop C, Punxsutawney
David P. Blazavich
Christopher R. Ramsden
Zackary J. Weaver
Troop C, Ridgeway
Kody A. Reichart
Blair C. Williams
Troop E, Meadville
Adam D. Kirwin
Troop F, Coudersport
Matthew J. Baux
Nicklas D. Coulston
Jacklyn Y. Navarro
Thomas S. Renwick
Robert M. Scatena Jr.
Troop F, Emporium
Micheal D. Eller
Hunter M. Hall
Daniel Kopec
Troop F, Lamar
Brian A. Kitko
Troop F, Mansfield
Nicholas Sully
Kevin D. Wesolowski
Troop F, Montoursville
Matthew S. Chamberlain
Jacob E. Hook
Troop G, Bedford
Matthew M. Hample
Troop G, Huntingdon
Duane A. Mock Jr.
Nick M. Walters
Troop G, Lewistown
Terry J. Tirko II
Julio C. Trejo Jr.
Troop G, McConnelsburg
Jacob D. Bowser
Derrick T. Cramer
Troop G, Rockview
Avery M. Lavella
Troop H, Carlisle
Noah D. Chapman
Matthew E. Gordon
Troop H, Gettysburg
Michael J. Gragg
Troop H, Harrisburg
Troy R. Chapman
Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky
Joshua A. Hoerner
Chad E. Lammer
Warren C. Reed
Darin M. Wheeler
Troop H, Lykens
Bradley C. Sherker
Jeffrey T. Wilson
Troop J, Avondale
Joseph S. Diwilliams
Christian R. Mcelhenney
Jacob N. Shearer
Troop J, Embreeville
Bryce A. Smith
Troop J, Lancaster
Aaron Llanso
Troop J, York
Casey W. Clement
Jeremy C. De La Cruz
Joshua M. Ravel
Ronald M. Schall
Charles I. Smetak
Troop K, Media
Nicholas P. Gustaitis
Troop K, Philadelphia
Sean T. Fay
Troop L, Jonestown
Thomas S. Leganza
Nickolas S. Price
Troop M, Belfast
Jonathan E. Eberle
Kevin A. Kowalishen
Troop M, Bethlehem
Jeffrey T. Buchinski
Isaias Espinoza
Troop M, Fogelville
Cole T. Campbell
Harrison R. Kaye
Troop N, Fern Ridge
Milagros Holguin Ramos
Troop N, Hazleton
Patrick McDonald
Brian R. Tanner
Zachary P. Weinel
Troop N, Stroudsburg
Paige M. Drawbaugh
Shawn T. Jones
Robert J. Nardelli
Brandon K. Rose
Tyler J. Strini
Alexander Whittington
Troop P, Towanda
Tyler A. Cawley
Niccolo P. Cruciani
Cody F. Delfino
Kyle T. Evans
Stephen J. Mascaro
Robert I. Russell
Jason P. Walizer