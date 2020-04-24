State Police vehicle struck during crash investigation on Interstate 81, causing shutdown

The crashes closed a portion of the Interstate near Harrisburg for several hours.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): Police say a driver rear-ended a State Police cruiser while Troopers were investigating a crash, which caused this morning's closure of Interstate 81.

On April 24 around 6:00 a.m., troopers were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 Northbound near mile marker 65.2.

An unoccupied pickup truck was disabled in the left lane from the crash.

Police say that two Troopers were inside their cruiser which was parked behind the pickup truck.

The State Police cruiser had its emergency lights activated, but it was rear-ended, and forced into the back of a pickup truck by a Sprinter van.

The driver of the van was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Hershey Medical Center. Both of their conditions are considered non-life threatening.

Police are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

UPDATE (10:55 a.m.): The crashes have cleared, and Interstate 81 Northbound has reopened.

PREVIOUSLY: Two separate crashes have closed a portion of Interstate 81 Northbound in Dauphin County this morning.

Around 6:25 a.m. on April 24, a crash occurred that closed the northbound lanes near the Front Street exit in Harrisburg:

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Then, around 7:00 a.m., a second crash occurred on Interstate 81 Northbound near Route 581.

Due to the crashes, all traffic was being forced onto Route 581 from Interstate 81 Northbound, as of 7:45 a.m.:

The area is expected to be closed for several hours: