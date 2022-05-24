State Police seek help in identifying theft suspect

The suspect is accused of stealing items from several vehicles at a mobile home park in Providence Township, Lancaster County on Sunday, police say.

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster are looking for help in identifying the suspect in a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

The alleged thefts occurred on Sunday in the Sunset Estates mobile home park on the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.