State Police seek help in identifying theft suspect

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster are looking for help in identifying the suspect in a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles.
The alleged thefts occurred on Sunday in the Sunset Estates mobile home park on the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township, police say.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.