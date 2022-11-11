State police surprise eight-year-old 'Officer Isaac' with special event

Eight-year-old Isaac Pruitt's dream is to become a police officer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Eight-year-old Isaac Pruitt is already practicing his dream job of becoming a police officer.

The Harrisburg area native posts videos on Tik Tok of himself as his alter ego, “Officer Isaac.” His videos show him patrolling, investigating and catching bad guys.

“I’ve been arrested by him, I don’t know how many times,” said Isaac’s dad, Troy Pruitt.

The Officer Isaac videos soon caught the attention of a real police officer, Austin Glickman of the NYPD, who has 150,000 followers on Tik Tok.

At first, Glickman made a video saying he planned to send Isaac some NYPD swag. But after the video got nearly 600,000 views, he was contacted to hold a special event for Isaac.

Pennsylvania State Police coordinated with Glickman to give Isaac his dream experience at the Pennsylvania State Police Museum on Nov. 11 in Hershey.

“He’s a remarkable kid and we wanted this day to be extra special, so bringing out our K9 units, letting him tour our museum, giving him swag and apparel from the state police, it’s the least we can do to shower him with love and joy,” said PSP Trooper Kelly Smith, who helped set up the event.

Glickman still brought some presents from the NYPD, plus packages from around the country, including police toys, Lego sets and police patches from other departments.

Troy Pruitt said the day would serve as an inspiration for Isaac for years to come, especially because Isaac has dwarfism and may face additional challenges in order to fulfill his dream.