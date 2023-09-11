State Police are searching for Julia Lake, 34, and Owen Lake, 8, who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: Police say the duo have been found safely.

PREIVOUSLY: State Police are searching for a missing woman and child they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Julia Lake, 34, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Mickey Inn Ln. in Greene Township on Sept. 11 around 3:15 a.m.

Owen Lake, 8, was last seen with her.

Police believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Julia Lake stands 5'6" tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Owen Lake stands about 4' tall and weighs 75 lbs. He has curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and underwear.

Anyone with information on the Lakes are asked to contact police by calling 911 or calling State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.