
State Police searching for missing New York teen, believed to be in Dauphin or York County

Credit: PSP

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing teenage believed to be in the area of Dauphin or York Counties. 

Hailey Williams, 13, from Grand Island, New York was last seen in the area of Bedell, New York on May 24 at 11 p.m. 

She is 5'4", weighs around 180 pounds and has red hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black Adidas jacket, a gray hat with "California" printed on it and was carrying a gray backpack. 

Investigators believe that Williams was transported to the Dauphin or York County area. She is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. 

Anyone with information on Williams' location has been asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Erie County Sheriff's Office in New York at 716-858-8477. 

