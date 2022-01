Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Kyra McFadden, Terra Braun, and Shylah Seafoss. The three teens were reported missing on Dec. 28.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pa. State Police are searching for three missing teen girls in Lancaster County.

Officials say Kyra McFadden, 16, Terra Braun, 16, and Shylah Seafoss, 15, were reported missing on Dec. 28.

McFadden is 5 feet 9 inches tall with bright red hair, according to authorities.