Lancaster County boy found safely

The boy was found safely, according to State Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (9:47 a.m.): Consylman was found safely, according to State Police.

PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a missing boy who may be in danger.

Authorities say 6-year-old Damion Consylman was last seen with 28-year-old Mike Consylman and could be at special risk of harm or danger.

Damion is described as standing 4' tall and weighing about 50 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a white polo short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Mike is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing glasses.

Authorities say Mike is driving a 2003 silver BMW 325 sedan with a Pennsylvania License plate "LGG-6631."

He was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road in Drumore Township on May 18 around 9:00 p.m.