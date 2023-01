Kylese Anna Seman was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Kylese Anna Seman was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Jan. 9. Her current whereabouts are unknown, according to PSP in Chambersburg.

Seman also has connections to the Hagerstown, Maryland area as well, according to police.

Anyone with information on her location has been asked to contact PSP in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161. The reference incident number is PA2023-39288.