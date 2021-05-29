State police searching for man last seen in central Pa. area of Appalachian Trail

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state police in Carlisle are searching for a 57-year-old man who was last seen on the Appalachian Trail in the area of Chimney Rocks between the Deer Lick Shelter and the Rocky Mountain Shelter in the Cumberland and Franklin County area.
John Dunnam was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue hiking pants, green backpack and was carrying two trekking poles, according to officials.
Anyone with any information on Dunnam’s whereabouts is asked to contact the state police in Carlisle at (717)-249-2121 or by contacting 911.