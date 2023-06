Kayla Sample, 14, left her home in Sadsbury Township overnight and has not been seen since, State Police said.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Chester County are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Kayla Sample, 14, of Sadsbury Township, left her home Thursday night during the overnight hours, police said.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.