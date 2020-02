Darian Caputo was last seen on February 20th around 2 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing woman last seen in West Pennsboro Township.

Darian Caputo, 19, was last seen on February 20th, at 2:30 a.m. at the Sheetz in the 1900 block of Ritner Highway.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5' 5" and weighs about 250 lbs.

Caputo was last seen wearing a black scrub top with polka dots, black scrub pants and black shoes.