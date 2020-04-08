State Police search for missing Millersburg man

Jason Mundie was last seen on Monday afternoon

State Police in Lykens are looking for a missing Millersburg man who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Jason Mundie, 31, of Millersburg was reported missing from his home on Monday afternoon.

Mundie is about 5'9" tall, weighs between 275 and 300 lbs, has curly dark blonde or brown hair and beard.

He was last seen wearing black mesh shorts, sandals and possibly an orange shirt.

Mundie is believed to still be in Dauphin Coutny.