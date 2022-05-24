State Police will step up safety enforcement efforts on the roads over Memorial Day weekend

The Avondale Barracks in Chester County will be conducting sobriety checkpoints as part of the effort to keep drivers safe over the three-day holiday weekend.

LANCASTER, Pa. — State Police issued a reminder to drivers to stay safe by not driving impaired over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Members of Troop J, which covers Chester, Lancaster, and York counties, will be out the entire holiday weekend keeping the roads safe.

In addition, the Avondale Barracks will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint over the holiday weekend, state police said.

A sobriety checkpoint is a traffic safety checkpoint wherein the Pennsylvania State Troopers systematically stop vehicles at selected locations to briefly observe drivers for articulable facts and/or behaviors normally associated with alcohol or drug-impaired drivers.

The goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious injury crashes, and to reduce the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways, according to state police.

"(We are) committed to maintaining a safe environment for the motoring public," state police said in a press release issued Tuesday. "This checkpoint is intended to achieve that goal."

State police also reminded drivers that they are lawfully required to move over as they approach troopers or any other emergency or service personnel on the side of Pennsylvania roadways.