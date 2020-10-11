State Police rescue wayward pig found wandering on road in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A wayward pig found wandering on a road in Perry County was rescued by State Police troopers on Monday, a spokesperson with PSP-Newport said.
Troopers responding to the report found the pig and managed to lure it to them. They then wrapped the pig in a blanket (see what we did there?) and placed it in the back of their vehicle.
Police were unable to locate the pig's owner.
The uninjured farm animal was taken to Short & Curlies Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in New Bloomfield, police say.
If you're missing a pig, contact PSP-Newport (Troop H) at (717) 567-3310.