State Police release quarterly firearms purchase denial investigation figures

A total of 4,866 denials were issued in the first quarter of 2020, State Police say. Almost 305,000 Pennsylvania Instant Check System inquiries were made.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday announced the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the first quarter of 2020.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer, State Police said.

When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency, according to State Police.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

During the PICS process, police say, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.