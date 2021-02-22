Pa. State Police headquarters in Harrisburg evacuated after bomb threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters in Harrisburg has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
According to a tweet from the State Police Department, the headquarters located in the 1800 block of Elmerton Ave. in Harrisburg received a threat and has been evacuated.
According to a Public Information Officer with the State Police, the department received a bomb threat, and troopers are on scene assessing the situation.
It is now closed off to traffic, and citizens are told to avoid the area.