State police remember fallen troopers

State police in Luzerne County held a ceremony Tuesday to honor troopers who have been killed in the line of duty as well as other law enforcement officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZLETON, Pa. — Current and retired members of Pennsylvania State Police Troop N gathered at the Hazleton barracks for a memorial service to commemorate 118 years of dedication and service.

"Since the inception of policing, men and women have stood courageously to uphold the law and protect those who are in need," said Capt. Norman Cramer, Troop N commanding officer

Bagpipes provided moments for reflection for troopers killed in the line of duty since the inception of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"The act of protecting the innocent from evil is proving very costly and still does this day," Capt. Cramer said.

The 102 names of those fallen troopers were remembered with a roll call.

Retired Capt. Joe Zuber served as a state trooper for 35 years and says even at the age of 92, the pride of being a state trooper doesn't fade.

"We'll always, always remember who we are. We are proud, humble Pennsylvania State Police."

And every day, not just around Memorial Day, he prays for all members of the state police and their families.

"We are out here daily, try to do our job. We try to help as many people as we can. And there are times that it gets a little touchy, and we're all aware of it, and God willing, we could hang in there and stay safe," Zuber said.

Related Articles Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later