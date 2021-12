Morgan Lopez-Clubb was last seen leaving her residence on Dec. 30 at 9:15 p.m. in Rye Township.

According to police, she was seen leaving her residence on Dec. 30 at 9:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Valley Road in Perry County.

Lopez-Clubb was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, black leggings, white sneakers, and carrying her backpack.