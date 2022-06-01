State Police made 526 DUI arrests, issued 9,905 speeding citations over Memorial Day weekend

Troopers made 526 DUI arrests, issued 9,905 speeding citations, 233 child seat violation tickets, and 1,080 seatbelt violations over the four-day weekend.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated a total of 775 vehicle crashes across the Commonwealth over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to data released Wednesday.

There were three fatalities and 191 injuries among the crashes investigated, according to State Police.

The number of crashes investigated by State Police over the same time frame in 2021 was 844, according to the data. A total of seven people died and 183 people were injured over Memorial Day weekend last year, State Police said.

There were 66 alcohol-related crashes this year, a slight increase from 63 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, according to State Police. Police determined none of the fatal crashes investigated this year involved alcohol, however.

Troopers made 526 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,834 traffic citations this year, according to the data. Those citations included 1,080 seatbelt violations and 233 tickets for people not securing their children in safety seats.

Police made 526 DUI arrests, issued 9,905 speeding citations, and 16,616 citations for other, non-specified violations this year.