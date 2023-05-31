State Police investigated 651 crashes statewide over 4-day Memorial Day weekend

Troopers made a total of 547 arrests for DUI and issued 31,128 total traffic citations this year, according to data released Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four deaths and 142 injuries across the state over Memorial Day weekend, according to data released Wednesday.

Of the 651 crashes investigated over the four-day weekend this year, 59 included a determination that alcohol was a factor, State Police said.

Troopers made a total of 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations over the four-day span. Those citations included 1,318 seat belt violations and 224 tickets for failing to secure children in safety seats, according to State Police.

The number of crashes investigated by State Police this year dropped significantly from 2022, when there were 775 total crashes resulting in 191 injuries and three deaths. Alcohol was a factor in 66 of those crashes, according to State Police data.