State Police: Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 41 warning to businesses this weekend for not complying with COVID-19 safety rules

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 28 notices of violation and 41 warnings to businesses over the weekend for failing to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements, police said Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 799 licensed liquor establishments Friday through Sunday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including the suspension of in-person service from Dec. 12 through Jan. 4, 2021, as outlined in the limited-time mitigation order.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, police said.

The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE).

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation will not be released at this time, police said

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.