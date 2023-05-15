State Police in Lancaster prepare to hold one-day camp for special needs Pennsylvanians

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A unique camp is returning to Lancaster County!
Sunny Day Camp 2023 will be hosted by Pennsylvania State Police Troop J for one-day on Saturday, May 20.
The camp was the vision of Pa. State Trooper Samantha Minnucci in 2016 as a way to promote relations between police and children/adults with special news. Trooper Minnucci wanted a program where no one would be left out of learning about Pa.-based law enforcement agencies within the community.
The one-day event will include demonstrations by the police K9 unit, bomb squad and SERT Team. Additionally, there will be games and a DJ.
The camp will conclude with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks and a Sunny Day T-Shirt are all included with the free admission.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the camp officially running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Fire Company, located at 63 Lafayette Way in Lancaster.
All residents of the Commonwealth are encouraged to attend with no age limit. Although admission is free, accompanying family members or caregivers are required to register for the event. To register, click here.