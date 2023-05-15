State Police in Lancaster prepare to hold one-day camp for special needs Pennsylvanians

Sunny Day Camp 2023 will be hosted by Pennsylvania State Police Troop J for one-day on Saturday, May 20.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A unique camp is returning to Lancaster County!

The camp was the vision of Pa. State Trooper Samantha Minnucci in 2016 as a way to promote relations between police and children/adults with special news. Trooper Minnucci wanted a program where no one would be left out of learning about Pa.-based law enforcement agencies within the community.

The one-day event will include demonstrations by the police K9 unit, bomb squad and SERT Team. Additionally, there will be games and a DJ.

The camp will conclude with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks and a Sunny Day T-Shirt are all included with the free admission.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the camp officially running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Fire Company, located at 63 Lafayette Way in Lancaster.