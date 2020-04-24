State Police K9 Trooper Tron has died

The 9-year-old German Shepherd was stationed in Centre County and was trained in explosive detection

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police on Friday announced the sudden passing of one of its K9 Troopers.

Tron, a 9-year-old German Shepherd assigned to Troop G in Centre County, died of a sudden medical condition, State Police said on Facebook.

He was one of six State Police explosive detection K9 teams.

Known for his boisterous disposition and constant barking -- he could be heard approaching a scene from a significant distance away, police say -- Tron worked with his handler, Trooper Christopher Massari, for his entire career.