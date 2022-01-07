State Police plan increased enforcement, sobriety checkpoint over July 4 holiday weekend

Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint in Lancaster County sometime between Friday and Tuesday, State Police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster, York, and Chester counties issued a reminder Friday to enjoy the July 4 holiday weekend safely and responsibly.

Members of Troop J will be out over the entire weekend working to keep roads safe, according to State Police.

"As we approach another holiday weekend, members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, would like to wish everyone a safe and happy 4th of July," State Police said in a press release. "Be safe in your travels, buckle up, and don’t drive impaired."

The State Police Lancaster Barracks, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint sometime between Friday and Tuesday, the department also said.

A sobriety checkpoint is a traffic safety checkpoint wherein the Pennsylvania State Troopers systematically stop vehicles at selected locations to briefly observe drivers for articulable facts and/or behaviors normally associated with alcohol or drug impaired drivers.

The goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related fatal and serious injury crashes, and to reduce the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways, according to State Police.

"The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to maintaining a safe environment for the motoring public," the press release concludes. "This checkpoint is intended to achieve that goal."

State Police also reminds drivers who encounter emergency vehicles on the side of the road to move over and give the responders room to safely work.