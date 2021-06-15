State Police investigators unable to determine cause of March 18 fire that killed 13-year-old Perry County girl

Shania Pryce died and 3 others were injured in the fire at her home on Wildcat Trail in Liverpool Township. While the cause is unknown, no foul play is suspected.

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a fire that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured three others in Perry County in March, a State Police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Shania Pryce, 13, died in the March 18 fire that destroyed her home on the 400 block of Wildcat Trail in Liverpool Township. Three others were injured in the fire, but survived.

Trooper Megan Ammerman told FOX43 that the State Police fire marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. No foul play is suspected, Ammerman added.

The fire marshal determined that the blaze originated in the living room of the home, but the fact that the scene was completely consumed made it difficult to determine the cause, Ammerman said.

The fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. on March 18.