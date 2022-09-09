State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one

The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township on Friday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9.

The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m.

According to police reports, the crash involved one car and one commercial vehicle. The first car, driven by Joseph Fisher, 83, from Oxford, reportedly attempted to make a left turn onto Kirkwood Pike from Noble Road when it was struck by the second car, which was traveling north on Kirkwood Pike.

A subsequent police investigation determined that Fisher didn't yield to oncoming traffic prior to making a left turn. He was taken to Lancaster General Health in critical condition.