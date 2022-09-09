x
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one

The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township on Friday.
A police crime scene tape close-up

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. 

The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m.

According to police reports, the crash involved one car and one commercial vehicle. The first car, driven by Joseph Fisher, 83, from Oxford, reportedly attempted to make a left turn onto Kirkwood Pike from Noble Road when it was struck by the second car, which was traveling north on Kirkwood Pike.

A subsequent police investigation determined that Fisher didn't yield to oncoming traffic prior to making a left turn. He was taken to Lancaster General Health in critical condition.

Fisher later died from his injuries at the hospital. His cause and manner of death are currently pending, according to the Lancaster County Forensics Center.

