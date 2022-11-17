x
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman

Cindy Knaub, 65, from Chanceford Township, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. 

On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

Anyone with information has been asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

