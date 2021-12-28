State Police investigated 488 crashes statewide over Christmas holiday weekend

Six people were killed and 90 injured in the crashes investigated by State Police between Dec. 24-26. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes over the Christmas holiday weekend, according to data released Tuesday.

Those 488 crash investigations involved six deaths and 90 injuries statewide, according to the statistics.

Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests, according to State Police.

State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.

More information on 2021 Christmas holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period, according to State Police.