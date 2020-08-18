State Police identify Perry County woman killed in head-on crash

Carol Barrick, 63, of Shermans Dale, died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash with another vehicle on August 12, police say.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Newport have identified a 63-year-old Perry County woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash last week in Spring Township.

Barrick was driving north on the 800 block of Germany Ridge Road in Spring Township at about 7:40 a.m. when her Dodge sedan veered into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police say.

She was flown to a hospital with "significant lower-leg injuries" and later died, according to State Police.