State Police Association donates a truckload of toys to families in need

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) presented a tractor trailer full of toys that will help families in need this holiday season.

It was part of the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police's annual holiday toy drive that took place outside the PSTA headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County on Tuesday.

Members say they have been collecting toys in their community since November.

Officials say giving back to the community like this means a lot to them.

"It's extremely important for us to give back to the community we serve," president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association David Kennedy said. "They support us in tough times, and now this is our way of giving back, let them know that we really appreciate them, and we don't want any kids to not have a good Christmas."