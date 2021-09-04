State Police are investigating man's death at Perry County music venue

The 44-year-old man was found dead of undetermined causes after an overnight event at the RAW Warehouse on State Road in Marysville, according to State Police.

The 44-year-old male was found dead on March 26 at the RAW Warehouse on the 600 block of State Road in Marysville, police say.

An overnight event, advertised on social media as the RAW Warehouse Hoedown, was being held at the venue at the time of the man's death, according to police.

The nature of the man's death is undermined, police say.