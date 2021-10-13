State Police: 5,545 people were denied license to carry firearms due to background checks between July 1 and Sept. 30

A total of 303,156 background checks were conducted by the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, a decline in numbers posted in previous quarters, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police conducted a total of 303,156 background checks on Pennsylvanians looking to obtain a license to carry firearms during the third quarter of this year, and 5,545 were denied by the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, which is used to determine an individual's legal ability to obtain a license, State Police said Wednesday.

In addition, 34 people were arrested at the point of purchase for having an outstanding warrant, according to State Police.

The statistics cover the period between July 1 through September 30.

The quarterly numbers continued a decline from the record-setting numbers posted last year, State Police said.

Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

In the third quarter of this year, PICS completed 303,156 background checks, which is a decline from the second quarter of 2021 (334,108) and the third quarter of 2020 (406,151).

Previously, PICS activity hit record-setting highs in three consecutive quarters with 427,450 background checks completed during the first quarter of 2021, 420,581 background checks completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 406,151 background checks completed in the third quarter of 2020.

Here are the stats released by State Police for July 1 through September 30 of this year:

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer, according to State Police.