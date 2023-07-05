State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes and made 505 arrests over July 4th holiday weekend

There were 194 people injured across the state and three fatalities in crashes investigated by State Police over the five-day holiday travel period this year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police troopers investigated a total of 668 vehicle crashes and made a total of 505 arrests for driving under the influence over the July 4th holiday weekend, according to data released Wednesday.

The total number of crashes was slightly higher than in 2022, when troopers investigated 649 crashes across the commonwealth over the same timeframe, State Police said.

There were three fatalities and 194 injured over the five-day July 4th travel period this year, State Police said. In 2022, four people died and 170 were injured in crashes investigated by State Police.

Alcohol was a factor in 59 of this year's non-fatal crashes, according to State Police.

Troopers also issued a total of 23,738 total traffic citations over the holiday weekend, including 845 citations to people not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

In Troop J, which covers Lancaster, York and Chester counties, troopers investigated 49 crashes, which involved 12 injuries and zero fatalities, according to State Police. Alcohol was a factor in three of those crashes.

In Troop H, which covers Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, and Perry counties, troopers investigated 66 total crashes, nine of which involved alcohol. There were a total of 13 people injured in those crashes; none of the injuries were fatal.

Troop G, which covers Juniata and Mifflin counties, saw troopers investigate 27 crashes, six of which involved alcohol, State Police said. A total of seven people were injured, none fatally.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.