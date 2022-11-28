State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 DUI arrests over 5-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend

There were two fatalities and 196 injuries involved in the crash investigations, according to State Police. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes, State Police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to data released Monday.

There were two fatalities and 196 injuries involved in the crash investigations, according to State Police. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes, State Police said.

The Thanksgiving travel enforcement period lasted from November 23-27.

In addition to arresting 539 suspects for driving under the influence, State Police issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend.

Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failure to wear a seat belt, and 138 citations for failing to secure children in safety seats, according to the State Police's data.

State Police troopers from Troop H, which covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties, investigated 107 crashes that resulted in 31 injuries, according to the data. Alcohol was a factor in four of those crashes, according to State Police.

In Troop J, which covers Chester, Lancaster and York counties, troopers investigated 71 crashes that resulted in 15 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in nine of those crashes, according to State Police.

Troop H issued 38 citations for DUI-related offenses, 461 citations for speeding, 61 citations for failure to wear seat belts, and one citation for failing to secure children in safety seats.