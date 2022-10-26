State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process

Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday.

Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster or juvenile justice system by accessing personal records that are vital to helping them establish their identity.

"There's a huge issue with thousands of young people who are unable to get their birth certificate. If you can't get your birth certificate, you can't get a state ID, employment, [and] you can't get a passport, so you literally need this document to do anything in your life. This is a big deal for young people," said Kendra Vandewater with Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout.