Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine don't believe imposing fines on people not wearing a mask is necessary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In recent days, a number of states across the country have announced they will enforce mask mandates, beyond business enforcement.
These states currently have a state-wide mask mandate in effect:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- exas
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- District of Columbia
These states have imposed fines or misdemeanor charges for anyone caught not wearing a mask and/or social distancing:
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Hawaii
- Indiana
- Massachusetts
- New Mexico
- New York
- Texas
- Washington
- District of Columbia
While COVID-19 cases rise mainly in the eastern and western parts of the state, we asked Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine if Pennsylvania could be next to increase mask enforcement.
"We talked about enforcement, but again, there's a lot of people, lots of different situations," said Dr. Levine. "It's going to be impossible to enforce it completely."
While enforcement may be difficult, Governor Tom Wolf says, more so than a mandate or enforcement, the growing evidence showing masks are effective seems to be the best way to get people to wear one.
"What is going on is the same thing that happened with seatbelts," said Gov. Wolf. "People recognize they got to do it. It doesn't matter what I say, it doesn't matter what she says, it matters what the virus is going to do. and that virus really doesn't like it when you wear a mask."
"The right thing is if you are out in public in any setting, particularly indoors but also outdoors is that you wear a mask," said Dr. Levine. "And that's going to protect your loved ones, your family, your community."