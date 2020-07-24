Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine don't believe imposing fines on people not wearing a mask is necessary

Some states across the country have begun issuing fines or misdemeanor charges for anyone not wear a mask

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In recent days, a number of states across the country have announced they will enforce mask mandates, beyond business enforcement.

These states currently have a state-wide mask mandate in effect:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

exas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

District of Columbia

These states have imposed fines or misdemeanor charges for anyone caught not wearing a mask and/or social distancing:

Arkansas

Colorado

Hawaii

Indiana

Massachusetts

New Mexico

New York

Texas

Washington

District of Columbia

While COVID-19 cases rise mainly in the eastern and western parts of the state, we asked Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine if Pennsylvania could be next to increase mask enforcement.

"We talked about enforcement, but again, there's a lot of people, lots of different situations," said Dr. Levine. "It's going to be impossible to enforce it completely."

While enforcement may be difficult, Governor Tom Wolf says, more so than a mandate or enforcement, the growing evidence showing masks are effective seems to be the best way to get people to wear one.

"What is going on is the same thing that happened with seatbelts," said Gov. Wolf. "People recognize they got to do it. It doesn't matter what I say, it doesn't matter what she says, it matters what the virus is going to do. and that virus really doesn't like it when you wear a mask."