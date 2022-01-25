State Office of Tourism releases 2022 Happy Traveler Guide to help plan vacations in Pennsylvania

The guide is meant to fuel travelers’ adventurous spirits and provide unique ideas for how to add vacation days to their calendar, the Tourism Office says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Jan. 25 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and to mark the occasion, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office released the 2022 Happy Traveler Guide, a list of one-of-a-kind attractions and events across the commonwealth and "a resource for travelers to plan future getaways," the office said.

"National Plan for Vacation Day highlights the importance of taking time off and planning ahead to getaways and vacations that spark joy," the Tourism Office said. "(The Happy Traveler Guide) is a helpful resource filled with exciting events and not-to-miss experiences across Pennsylvania.

The guide is meant to fuel travelers’ adventurous spirits and provide unique ideas for how to add vacation days to one’s calendar, according to the Tourism Office.

“Whether you’re dreaming of your next adventure or ready to get back on the road, it is important to take time to pursue happiness wherever possible,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism & Film, Carrie Fischer Lepore. “This year’s Happy Traveler invites travelers to explore Pennsylvania’s cities, history, outdoor experiences, food, culture, and more to ensure time off is time off well spent.”

According to the Travel Association’s “Destination Analysis” survey, 64 percent of Americans say they desperately need a vacation, with “avoiding burnout” as the top motivator.

With the help of the 2022 Happy Traveler guide, travelers can plan future getaways that fit their schedule and interests, while giving them well-deserved time to disconnect and learn more about what inspires them.

“The early days of the pandemic and social distancing fueled a new wave of hobbies at home, and our guide celebrates these newfound interests,” said Lepore. “Many of us picked up a green thumb. You can dig into Pennsylvania’s garden culture with our online publication Bulb & Bloom or hit the road with Best Buds: A Garden Trail . Travelers can additionally pursue their passions out in the world with help from our Happy Traveler.”

This year’s Happy Traveler feature story pays homage to those hobbies and pastimes picked during time spent at home. From cooking and baking, to planting and painting, travelers can celebrate their new interests in real life. Savor the state’s culinary history while sampling the finest food along the Culinary Trails.

Other special features include:

Garden getaways in the city and picturesque dining and boutiques;

Instagram-worthy hotel lobbies and cocktail bars;

Around the world in a bite – delectable dumplings;

Seven stops for family fun on the PA Turnpike;

Free history museums.