State offers free narcan to Pennsylvania airports

It's part of an ongoing effort to expand access to the medication and decrease opioid overdoses across the Commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Seven airports in Pennsylvania now have free naloxone as part of an effort by the state to curb the opioid epidemic.

Harrisburg International and Lancaster join Philadelphia, Pittsburgh International, Williamsport Regional, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International, and University Park in the naloxone handout.

"This is life-saving medication," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, who said the opioid crisis is the biggest public health crisis that Pennsylvania has faced.

Narcan will be stored at AED machines and first aid kits in the airports. The state hopes the tool will assist police, fire and EMS crews many airports already have at their disposal.

"It's better to have and then not use then to not have when you actually need it," said Ray Barishansky, deputy secretary.

The PA Dept. of Heath has been distributing naloxone since 2018. So far, the state has given out nearly 14,000 narcan kits with federal funding that amounts to $5.4 million to combat the opioid crisis.

In 2018, there were 4,400 overdose deaths. But, that number was down by 18% in 2017.

The state is working to combat the crisis on three levels: prevention, rescue, and treatment.

"Rescue is a critical component. It is impossible for someone to get into treatment and recovery if they're dead," said Levine.