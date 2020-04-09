State of the restaurant industry takes center stage as Democrats hold virtual public hearing

Democratic lawmakers are hearing from top restaurant leaders as the COVID-19 restrictions require many owners to continue to run their businesses at 25% capacity.
The Senate Democratic Caucus requested that the Senate Democratic Policy Committee hold a joint virtual public hearing on the restaurant industry on Friday.
They are also hearing from members of the PA Dept of Agriculture, Health, and Community and Economic Development
The hearing is livestreamed at SenatorBoscola.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page.
FOX43'S Jamie Bittner is covering the hearings as owners voice their concerns and their requests for policy to help their businesses stay afloat.