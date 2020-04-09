State of the restaurant industry takes center stage as Democrats hold virtual public hearing

At the request of the Senate Democratic Caucus, the Senate Democratic Policy Committee is holding the public hearing on the restaurant industry in PA

Democratic lawmakers are hearing from top restaurant leaders as the COVID-19 restrictions require many owners to continue to run their businesses at 25% capacity.

The Senate Democratic Caucus requested that the Senate Democratic Policy Committee hold a joint virtual public hearing on the restaurant industry on Friday.

They are also hearing from members of the PA Dept of Agriculture, Health, and Community and Economic Development

The hearing is livestreamed at SenatorBoscola.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page.